Local organization celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

Global latch on is celebrated at 10:30 am on August 2nd.. 3rd..& 4th every year.

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 7:10 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2019 7:10 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

pm at concord jr. high in elkhart. in a health alert tonight... this week is world breastfeeding week.. and a local organization is doing its part to raise awareness.. 21-thousand-500 children...at 778 locations... in 28 countries.. breastfeeding all at the same time. that's the goal for "the global latch on" today.. the sullivan county "wic" office was a part of that event. you can see a lot of moms turned out.. across the world... thousands of babies latched on at the strike of 10:30 in the morning.. its all in support of breastfeeding.. "breastfeeding.. women who breastfeed tend to have less ear infections, less sickness. momma have less chance of diabetes and obesitity and ovarian cancer. just a lot of benefits to breastfeeding. and just the support of knowing you have other moms out there that are here to support you. " world breastfeeding week is every year.. august first through the 7th.. global latch on is celebrated at 10:30 am.. on august 2nd.. 3rd..& 4th every year.
