Relative of John Dillinger’s wife digs into past of notorious bank robber

Family members of John Dillinger said on Friday they still cannot comment on the exhumation. Others close to this history though are anxious to learn what they will find.

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 7:02 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2019 7:02 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. relatives of notorious gangster john dillinger say they're excited to see what's discovered in just a few months... we've been telling you the family wants to have dillinger's body exhumed... "i can not wait to see what happens with it" the call for exhumation comes against heightened rumors.. that the body buried at the site may not be dillinger's. while surviving family members are divided on the rumor.. they are equally as interested in seeing what happens. the idea surfaced last year when the history channel was filming a documentary called "wanted: john dillinger". that's according to the film's director. "they did seem to lean more that it was him at the time. so that has gotten me excited because they are saying there is new evidence and i am excited to see what that it" according to documents.. dillinger's body will be exhumed september
