Speech to Text for National Night Out in Clinton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are we are following a developing story out of vigo county tonight.. authorities are investigating a double motorcycle crash. it happened just before 7 p.m. on south u.s. 41 and allendale road.. that's just south of walmart on terre haute's south side. at this time police have not released many details.. but we do know one person was sent to the hospital.. another.. was not hurt. police say one of the drivers may have been driving while under the influence. as of air time.. police have not released any names nor the extent of