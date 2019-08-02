Speech to Text for Sycamore football

back... welcome back... the college football season is upon us, in 29 days the sycamores open their 2019 campaign at kansas.... over the next four weeks isu will get ready for the season ahead with fall camp, which got underway earlier today at memorial stadium with the teams first official practice of the season... isu returns nine starters on offense, five on defense and all their special teams contributors from a team that one season ago ended the year with a five-game winning streak to finish seven and four.... last year isu entered camp looking for their first win in the curt mallory era, what a difference a year makes... almost everry publication has the trees preseason ranked and serious contenders in the mvfc.... the team is well aware of the outside noise, but knows that's all it is!