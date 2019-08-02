Speech to Text for ISU Recycling Center is no longer accepting select materials

mph. the i-s-u recycling center is no longer accepting certain types of cardboard. paperboard and chipboard are no longer being accepted. these materials often make up cereal boxes, pop can boxes and other food packaging. the change went into place at the beginning of the week. recycling center manager "paul reed" says it costs the center too much money to recycle the items. he wants the community to know there "are" other options for these items besides the landfill. "another idea is if you have a compost system at home or a neighbor has one it is actually material that can be composted." if you are unsure whether your items are recyclable or not, reed encourages the community to still bring the items. the staff at the recycling center can help inform you. you can find more information about the recycling center hours.. as well the items accepted on our website. that's w-t-h-i