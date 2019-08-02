Speech to Text for Hey Kevin Aug 2nd

it's a race against time in one wabash valley town to fix its waste water lagoons. and according to town officals they have hit a big speed bump. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us what the town of oblong, illinois plans to do with a looming issue. pk} "for weeks the mayor and other town officals went door to door here in oblong to get surveys filled out. the goal was to get grant funding to help clean out the town's waste water lagoons. however they're now finding out all that hard work may have been for nothing." the waste water lagoons in oblong are at capacity. a project to clean them would cost roughly $400,000. for city leaders that meant doing one thing. "we walked house to house and were able to finish and get a hundred percent of the households in oblong." that 100 hundred percent collection rate was needed to be eligible for a grant form the wabash planning commision. it was an accomplishment for oblong mayor teresa fielder. "getting those surveys off my desk and to them felt like a load lifted off my shoulders." fielder hoped the surveys would prove to the state that the town was worthy of help. instead the commision said the town would have to nearly double it's sewer rates to be eligible. "the price per household just for the sewer part would have to be raised up to thirty dollars and ninety four cents." that rate would have to be increased by an august 29th deadline. "i don't want to let them down and as soon as we heard that that sewer rate would have to be that much to apply for that grant, it was just...it was impossible." oblong has just over two hundred thousand dollars saved up for a lagoon project. the mayor says they are now looking to other options to get the job done. "we have a little nest egg and then we will look at our engineer's options with some ideas that they're headed out. we may have to get a loan." "the last sewer rate increase was in 2017. in oblong, gary brian news 10."