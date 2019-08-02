Clear

How Hurricanes are Categorized

Hurricane season is right around the corner. Here's how the storms are categorized.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 7:37 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 7:37 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for How Hurricanes are Categorized

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now that we're on the back end of summer, there are certain kinds of weather we're watching for. storm team 10's chris piper is live out in the field. he's here to tell us about hurricanes, and how they're classified. kevin, hurricanes don't directly hit the valley, but their strength, and the path they take can bring us some of the storms effects. we use what's called the saffir-simpson scale to measure the strength. until a storm tops wind speeds of 74 miles per hour, it is only a tropical storm. category one, this storm has sustained wind speeds of 74 to 95 miles er hour. compared to higher categories, this storm brings minimal damage. at category two, wind speeds are sustained between 96 and 110 miles per hour. small trees can be uprooted at this point. category three is next. this is when you can start seeing extensive damage to homes. wind speeds at this point are between 111 and 129 miles per hour. category four is next. power lines can be snapped at this point, because wind speeds are sustained between 130 and 156 miles per hour. finally, category five. the highest category of hurricane, because wind speeds are anything over 157 miles per hour. now again, the stronger the storm is, and the path it takes can bring us some weather. a hurricane loses strength as it hits land, but we can still get heavy rains, if the storm is strong. in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10.
