Clear

Car Thefts More Likely During Summer Months

According to the Insurance Information Institute, July and August are the top two months for car thieves to prey.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 7:33 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 7:33 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Car Thefts More Likely During Summer Months

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you have any information. car thieves are typically more active in the summer. in fact august is one of the top two months for vehicle thefts. that's according to the "insurance information institute". at 5 o'clock . . we told you about the numbers of stolen cars in vigo county. news 10's dominic miranda spoke with local law enforcement today. he joins us now live in the newsroom with more on how you can stop this from happening to you. patrece. . . rondrell. . warmer weather usually means more crime. . . and car thieves are no exception. . . but you can make it harder on them. there are many ways to prevent your car from being stolen the number one thing you should never do is leave your vehicle running while you are not in it. that's an easy way for a potential thief to steal your car. hide your valuables. . . make sure there is nothing that would catch a thieve's eye. park in well lit. . populated areas to try and deter car theives. if you can install an anti- theif security system in your car. thieves are more likely to skip a car if they see an added layer of protection. you should even consider a vehicle recovery system. this allows your car to be tracked in the unfortunate case that it is stolen. michael dunn is a car salesman. he takes special precautions to avoid being a victim of vehicle theft. "first and foremost you should lock your doors. . . make sure they're secure. make sure all your windows are up. normally if somebody wants something. . . they'll take it. but you want to make it as hard as possible for them." /// "even in the garage i lock my car. because you know people will break into garages." car thefts can happen to anyone. with it being a popular month for car thieves to prey. . . there's all the more reason to place an added emphasis on taking precatuions. you never want this to happen to you. reporting live in the newsroom. . . i'm dominic miranda. . . news10
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
A Great Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Recycling Center is no longer accepting select materials

Image

Hey Kevin Aug 2nd

Image

"It was impossible"; Oblong opts out of grant that would require major sewer rate hike

Image

Crew carwash to host fundraiser Saturday for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Image

How Hurricanes are Categorized

Image

Car Thefts More Likely During Summer Months

Image

Police search for armed robbery suspects

Image

Complaint filed after request denied for adult business in Terre Haute

Image

Commissioners and community weigh in on new jail location

Image

Why Do Mosquitoes Bite You More Than Others?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois