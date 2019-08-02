Speech to Text for Car Thefts More Likely During Summer Months

you have any information. car thieves are typically more active in the summer. in fact august is one of the top two months for vehicle thefts. that's according to the "insurance information institute". at 5 o'clock . . we told you about the numbers of stolen cars in vigo county. news 10's dominic miranda spoke with local law enforcement today. he joins us now live in the newsroom with more on how you can stop this from happening to you. patrece. . . rondrell. . warmer weather usually means more crime. . . and car thieves are no exception. . . but you can make it harder on them. there are many ways to prevent your car from being stolen the number one thing you should never do is leave your vehicle running while you are not in it. that's an easy way for a potential thief to steal your car. hide your valuables. . . make sure there is nothing that would catch a thieve's eye. park in well lit. . populated areas to try and deter car theives. if you can install an anti- theif security system in your car. thieves are more likely to skip a car if they see an added layer of protection. you should even consider a vehicle recovery system. this allows your car to be tracked in the unfortunate case that it is stolen. michael dunn is a car salesman. he takes special precautions to avoid being a victim of vehicle theft. "first and foremost you should lock your doors. . . make sure they're secure. make sure all your windows are up. normally if somebody wants something. . . they'll take it. but you want to make it as hard as possible for them." /// "even in the garage i lock my car. because you know people will break into garages." car thefts can happen to anyone. with it being a popular month for car thieves to prey. . . there's all the more reason to place an added emphasis on taking precatuions. you never want this to happen to you. reporting live in the newsroom. . . i'm dominic miranda. . . news10