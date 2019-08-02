Clear

Police search for armed robbery suspects

Police are searching for two men after an armed robbery in Terre Haute Friday morning.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 7:31 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 7:31 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Police search for armed robbery suspects

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

aside the board's decision. in this evening's crime alert.... authorities in terre haute are still looking for the suspects in an armed robbery investigation. the vigo county sheriff's office says two men stole items from the kroger on u.s. 41. police say they went back to a car and started putting the items in it. two employees went to the car. that's when they say one of the men pulled out a gun. the suspects left the area in a older model, dark-colored durango. the older white man appeared to be wearing a white shirt with black graphics, a red beanie and cargo shorts. the other man appeared to be around 18-years-old. he was wearing a camoflage hoodie and dark pants. authorities ask you to call the vigo county sheriff's office if
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
A Great Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Recycling Center is no longer accepting select materials

Image

Hey Kevin Aug 2nd

Image

"It was impossible"; Oblong opts out of grant that would require major sewer rate hike

Image

Crew carwash to host fundraiser Saturday for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Image

How Hurricanes are Categorized

Image

Car Thefts More Likely During Summer Months

Image

Police search for armed robbery suspects

Image

Complaint filed after request denied for adult business in Terre Haute

Image

Commissioners and community weigh in on new jail location

Image

Why Do Mosquitoes Bite You More Than Others?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois