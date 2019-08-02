Speech to Text for Police search for armed robbery suspects

aside the board's decision. in this evening's crime alert.... authorities in terre haute are still looking for the suspects in an armed robbery investigation. the vigo county sheriff's office says two men stole items from the kroger on u.s. 41. police say they went back to a car and started putting the items in it. two employees went to the car. that's when they say one of the men pulled out a gun. the suspects left the area in a older model, dark-colored durango. the older white man appeared to be wearing a white shirt with black graphics, a red beanie and cargo shorts. the other man appeared to be around 18-years-old. he was wearing a camoflage hoodie and dark pants. authorities ask you to call the vigo county sheriff's office if