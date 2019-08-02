Clear

Complaint filed after request denied for adult business in Terre Haute

Thursday Mike Bickers filed a complaint against a Terre Haute board after it denied a special use request for an adult-oriented business.

where the attack originated. news 10 has learned new details on the status of an adult oriented business. the businessman involved has filed a complaint against terre haute's board of zoning appeals earlier this year the board denied what's called a "special use permit" for mike bickers. that permit would have allowed him to open a dance club near fort harrison road and fruitridge avenue. bickers requested judicial review of the decision. he and his attorney say the request meets the guidelines from the city council. they include making sure the dance club is not within 500 feet of residential homes, schools and daycares, parks and other adult businesses. bickers is asking that the courts set
