Speech to Text for Commissioners and community weigh in on new jail location

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

them sleep on top of each other." the vigo county commissioners are ready to take the next steps in building a jail. good evening and thanks for joining us. as we told you last night.. the terre haute city council voted to approve rezoning the property behind the former stu's golf course in terre haute. vigo county leaders plan to use that property for a new jail. now, under a new court order -- they have until august 8th to file an update on the vote with a federal judge. the vigo county jail has been a divisive issue. news 10's richard solomon spoke with one man who's been on the other side of the law. he says the jail is in critical need of a make-over. richard joins us now live... will cook told me the size of the current jail is simply too small. in fact...he was an inmate there. he told me....many will benefit from the bigger space and mutiple services it'll provide. " many have been voicing their opinions..good and bad...on the new location of the jail. it was approved at last night's city council meeting. will cook speaks from his experiences from being in the jail. "it was crowded...nobody could walk..it's a whole new level up in there" he's a former inmate. cook told me a new jail is long overdue. he believes this will help the overcrowding issue. "people won't be sleeping on top of each other..yeah you're in trouble i get it you're being punished but still that don't give em the right to make you sleep on top of each other" the new jail will be placed on 22 of the acres behind stu's golf course. it'll be bigger...and cost more. "it's just better to build bigger and do it right the first time" president of the vigo county commissioners, brad anderson-- went over the next steps with me. they'll have to get a bonding issue or loan in order to buy the property. the county will start prepping for the property for a groundbreaking after it's purchased. anderson says the longer this would've taken...the more it would've cost taxpayers. "it's just a better design and we'll be able to make a constitutional and give them the recreation and make it safe for everybody. " anderson told me he hopes to start the groundbreaking sometime in october for the new jail. reporting live in vigo county im news 10's richard solomon back to you.