Speech to Text for Why Do Mosquitoes Bite You More Than Others?

several factors come in to play when it comes to how tasty you are to mosquitoes. research suggests that 20 percent of people are more likely to get bitten by the pest. why is that though? well mosquitoes like certain blood types more than others. they really like type o blood. mosquitoes are attracted to carbon dioxide - what you breath out. so if you are breathing more mosquitoes might be more likely to seek you out. if you are exercising outside your body gives off chemicals and sweat. some people give off more than others and mosquitoes might like those people more. if you know somebody with stinky feet - they could have certain bacteria near their feet - and mosquitoes like those areas better. this is why ankles are a common area bitten. finally - mosquitoes use their vision to seek out their meals - and wearing clothing that stands out - like black - dark blue - or dark red - will make you an easier target for the pests. brady: "remember - to completely avoid getting bit by mosquitoes avoid being outside when the sun sets are rises, wear long clothing and insect repellant. in terre