Speech to Text for Hope Heals Wellness Spa hosts ribbon cutting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in this evening's health alert.... in 2019...there have been more than 30 cases of the measles confirmed in the u.s. it's the biggest outbreak since 19-92. that's according to the c-d-c. news 10 stopped by union hospital in terre haute today. that's where local health experts held a conference to address these concerns. leaders say they're trying to figure out ways to prevent the measles outbreak from getting even bigger. one of the main focuses during today's presentation was vaccines. health experts say they're concerned by the current trend of parents not vaccinating their children. they say the "anti-vaxxer movement" spreads a lot of misinformation. "it's been the greatest concern that parents are asking why we are spending time vaccinating our children if these diseases are no longer here. the example of measles shows that they are here ok. we just have to keep our guard and protect our children to prevent them from being here." christenson says a lot of vaccines can help with more than one condition. that's another reason why they encourage parents to stay up to date.