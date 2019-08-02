Clear

Dog Days of Summer First Friday Downtown Terre Haute

Activities run from 5pm-9pm, Terre Haute Police department K9 Unit will present demonstrations at 5th Street and Wabash.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 9:30 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Dog Days of Summer First Friday Downtown Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first friday" fun in downtown terre haute. activities run from 5 until 9 p.m. the terre haute police department k9 unit will present demonstrations at fifth street and wabash avenue. joining the team will be k9 blaze, an arson search and rescue dog. and rescue dog. local veterinarians will offer nail trims, flea medication samples and more. "dog is good" items for sale to benefit the terre haute humane society and other local non-profits. the vigo county public library presents "go, dog. go!" visit the library to make party hats, just like in the book. the team at the library also will offer kid-friendly games and snacks. the terre haute children's museum is
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Pleasant Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hope Heals Wellness Spa hosts ribbon cutting

Image

More than 30 cases of the measles confirmed in the U.S. in 2019

Image

Dog Days of Summer First Friday Downtown Terre Haute

Image

Hospital receives recognition for patient care data practices

Image

Jasonville Couple authors “A Puzzle Half Finished”

Image

The vote is in: Terre Haute City Council approved the rezoning for a new jail location

Image

Sunny and warm. Light NE breeze. High: 85°

Image

THPD Chief takes on jail concerns at council meeting

Image

Terre Haute City Council approved the rezoning for a new jail location

Image

Hazardous Weather Alerts Could Change Soon

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois