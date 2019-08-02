Clear

Hospital receives recognition for patient care data practices

A local hospital is receiving recognition for its practices on electronic clinical quality measures, that help health organizations track patient care data.

and meningitis. congratulations to terre haute regional hospital on some national recognition. it was recently recognized as a 20-19 "pioneers in quality expert contributor". that honor is given to health care organizations that go above and beyond when collecting and transmitting data about the quality of care patients receive. regional was "1" of only "5"-hospitals chosen by the joint commission. karen hescher lead performance improvement coordinator we concurrently monitor our patients. 100% of our patients receive care that prevents blood clots while they're here. we also monitor our patients on the back end, so those that get discharged, we make sure we provided the care we needed to provide them. regional regional was "1" of only "5"-hospitals cho by
