Jasonville Couple authors “A Puzzle Half Finished”

At the age of two, Krisi and Joey Crabb's son, Eli, was diagnosed with autism.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 8:46 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 8:46 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Jasonville Couple authors “A Puzzle Half Finished”

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in terre haute. a jasonville couple is sharing the lessons they have learned from raising a special needs child in their new book. krisi and joey crabb are the authors of "a puzzle half finished." at the age of two, krisi and joey's son eli was diagnosed with autism. eli has taught his parents many lessons over the years. the couple is now sharing them in their book. krisi and joey say writing a book is something they didn't imagine doing eight years ago. they hope their book will let special needs parents know they are not alone in their emotions. "when your child receives a diagnosis like autism it completely changes the vision you have for what your life is suppose to look like. so the last five years have been a re-writing of our story." the couple is hosting book signings across the wabash valley. you can find more information about the dates and locations on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. coming
