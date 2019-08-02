Speech to Text for The vote is in: Terre Haute City Council approved the rezoning for a new jail location

packed house it was a packed house for last night's terre haute city council meeting. at stake... a rezoning request that could lead to a new vigo county jail. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning...from outside the new jail. she has more on what was discussed at the meeting. i'm here at stu's golf course...the new location for the county jail. the property has been rezoned.. that vote was approved 6-3. but..i can tell you this...not everyone is happy with the decision. last night's meeting lasted about 5-hours. community members filled the room... as they shared their concerns for the rezoning. many say they're worried about transportation costs, sewage treatment smells...and staffing. in addition...police officers shared concerns for moving the police department.. and not giving access to those who need it. overall...every citizen who spoke at the podium was against the rezoning. besides one...and the attorneys. here's what a few of those concerns sounded like... ""from 2000 to 2019 our jail ha never met the states standards from day one // every person is here for the same reason. for you to do the right thing. but what is the right thing? // moving access further from the neighborhoods to the edge of the city serves no one and leaves increase costs in the long term." that's just a few