Sunny and warm. Light NE breeze. High: 85°

High pressure over the Great Lakes will stay in place and so will our pleasant weather.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 6:43 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 6:45 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

low at 62. a little warmer tomorrow, a high at 86, but still plenty of sunshine. then, another mainly clear night tomorrow night with a low at 64. sunny on pleasant and nice for your friday - and a great start to the weekend - sunshine and a high at 85. then, a few clouds tonight, with a low at 62. a little warmer tomorrow, a high at 86, but still plenty of sunshine. then, another mainly clear night tomorrow night with a low at 64. sunny on sunday with a high at 88.
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
