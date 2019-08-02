Speech to Text for Terre Haute City Council approved the rezoning for a new jail location

we're following breaking news at this hour.. terre haute city leaders have just voted to rezone property on the southside of the city for a new vigo county jail... good evening and thanks for joining us.. the city council meeting began at 6 o'clock. now...5 hours later leaders voted to rezone the property behind the former stu's golf course... it is there commissioners want to build a new vigo county jail. the vote puts the county one step closer to breaking ground on the project. news 10s sarah lehman iwas in that court room tonight... she has more on what happened.. and what's next.