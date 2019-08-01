Speech to Text for Center to begin repairs, receives community support after water leak

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

crews begin crews begin to repair a major water main break at the wabash activity center in terre haute. crews began working on fixing the leak today. it's supposed to be wrapped up within "2"-days. the "wabash activity center" provides a place for adults to exercise and socialize. but all of the meals for the summer food program and meals on wheels of terre haute are also prepared in its kitchen. staff is ensuring no one will go without a hot meal during the repairs. as a reminder..the center is staying open for activities. however.. the restrooms remain closed due to no running water. hand sanitizing stations have been placed around the building. and listen to this.. just this afternoon.. an anonymous donor gave the center a "1"-thousand dollar check to cover its insurance deductible. for more on how you can help the wabash activity center.. go to our website. that's w-t-h-i