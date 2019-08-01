Speech to Text for Vigo Co. Schools Supt. looks to inspire young leaders

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our website. w-t-h-i t-v dot com. the head of vigo county's school district is trying to inspire young leaders. dr. rob haworth did so today by speaking to the terre haute young leaders. it's a group under the leadership of the chamber of commerce. there was a special meeting at clabber girl in terre haute. dr. haworth spoke about vigo county school business. he stressed the differences between management and leadership. he says there are a lot of paralells between running a business and a school system. . 15:55:57,02 "we're trying to get out in front of our community. talk about the great things that are happening in our schools. talk about the challenges." vigo county students