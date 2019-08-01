Speech to Text for Overnight: Clear with little to no breeze. Low: 58°

in this evening's crime alert.... authorities arrested a terre haute man on charges he sexually abused a juvenile. authorities arrested obenson sillon . he faces preliminary charges of rape,. according to authorities...the victim says she was preparing to take a shower. that's when she says sillon came into the bathroom with knives and threatened to kill her. police say sillon then forced himself on the victim. he denies these claims. he remains in the vigo county