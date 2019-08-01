Speech to Text for Child Abuse on the Rise in Vigo County

child abuse child abuse in vigo county is on the rise in indiana. at 5 o'clock...we told you about what local leaders think is the problem and what they're doing to help. one of those helpful agencies is "casa". they take volunteers to help advocate for children who have been abused. "it takes somebody with a really big heart. but it also takes somebody who can put on their bullet proof vest and be able to go out and deal with situations that are not pretty." news 10's dominic miranda spoke with casa employees today. he joins us now live in the newroom with more details on how they're doing their part to help with child abuse. patrece. . . rondrell. . . earlier i told you why probation officers believe child abuse is such a problem in vigo county and what needs to be done. today. . . i spoke with an agency who is actively trying to help this issue every single day. pk} glenna cheesman is the director of court appointed special advocates. . . or casa. it is a group of volunteers who advocate for children in the juvenile court system. those children have been abused or neglected. cheesman sees first hand how much of a problem child abuse and neglect is in vigo county. "it's across the board. from the court system to the criminal justice system to the service providers. everyone is just swamped with trying to come up with a way." in fact. . . casa has 60 cases that are waiting for a volunteer. each case may have more than one child. . . so those cases add up to 170 children on their waitlist. "one kid on a waitlist is one too many. we work very hard. . . our case loads are massive. our volunteers. . . we are doing this right now currently with 64 volunteers." janice cook started as one of those volunteers. now she's a full time employee. she loves her job. . . and although heartbreaking at times. . . she realizes how heartbreaking it is for the children. "there is nothing better . . . you know. . . then getting these kids reunited with their family." /// "in a better situation." one thing is for sure. glenna cheesman is extremely grateful for the selflessness of her volunteers. "they have already this year traveled over nineteen thousand miles." /// "and that's just amazing to us. and they do that completetly because they care. and they want to be a voice for these children." some exciting news is casa was just given a 45 thousand dollar grant to start a pilot program. they are hoping this program will eliminate their waitlist entirely. just one example of a group of people doing what they can to help child abuse and neglect in vigo county. reporting live in the newsroom. . . i'm dominic miranda. . . news 10