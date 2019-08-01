Speech to Text for Bicknell Board of Works votes to dismiss police officer

10." breaking news also out of knox county.... the bicknell board of works has voted to dismiss a police officer. the bicknell mayor told news 10 the board of works unamiously voted to let go of "kevin carroll." he was a lieutenant with the department. carroll recently entered a plea agreement for criminal recklessness. under it, he will "not" serve jail time. indiana state police said carroll shared information about drug operations. the investigation started in march of 20--18. carroll does have the option of appealing his dismissal. the city is planning a council meeting monday night at 6 p-m. that meeting will discuss the police department and a possible interlocal agreement