Speech to Text for Vincennes Police Chief placed on paid administrative leave

we're following breaking news tonight out of vincennes. that's where a local police chief has been placed on administrative leave. good evening and thanks for joining us. information is developing after news 10 learned the f-b-i served a warrant at the vincennes police department. we've been working to gather new information for you. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is in vincennes tonight. he'll bring you the latest on the unfolding investigation. pk} "we've been following this story all day. now there's not a whole lot of information being released at this time. however the mayor's office released this statement earlier this afternoon. in it they say that police chief dusty luking has been placed on administrative leave." this comes after the fbi served a search warrant at the vinncennes police department on wednesday. luking was placed on paid administrative leave today. in the realse the mayor's office says luking will remain on leave as the investigation continues and until it concludes. assisstant chief terry johnson will be handling daily operations of the department. we reached out to the us district attorney's southern indiana office. they had no comment. we also did reach out to the fbi. a spokesperson confirmed agents served a warrant wednesday... but had nothing further to add. "now there are still a lot of questions surrounding the investigation. of course we'll continue following this story as it develops. in vincennes gary brian news