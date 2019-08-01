Speech to Text for Police ask for help again in identifying woman years after body discovered

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"mecca road"... near "u.s. 41." ///// illinois state police need your help with identifying a body found in october of 20-13. it happened near the exit ramp of i-70... that's off of "illinois route 49"... near casey, illinois. the decomposed body is described as a white woman... in her 2os or 30s... with dark hair. police say she was 5 feet 3 inches tall.. they say she weighed about 140 pounds.. and had no tattoos. if you have any information on this investigation.. call illinois state police at