Camp Navigate receives “Turnip the Beet” Award

Camp Navigate is one of 11 organizations throughout Indiana to receive the "Turnip the Beet" award from the USDA.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 1:49 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 1:49 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

navigate" "camp navigate" students are eating their vegetables this summer. the program is one of 11 groups to receive the "turn up the beet" award. this is throughout indiana. it's from the "u-s department of agriculture." it aims to provide healthy meals to kids throughout the summer. students get to visit local gardens... and help harvest food. it's to encourage and educate kids about healthy eating. "this award is associated with healthy eating. what better way to our young people about healthy eating than giving them an example of healthy food every day." "camp navigate" feeds breakfast and lunch to nearly 120 students a
