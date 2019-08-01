Clear

Eastern Greene High School welcomes Eric Kirkendall as Principal

Eastern Greene High School students will see a new face walking the halls this year.

the upcoming school year. "eastern greene high school" will start the new school year with a new principal. "eric kirken-dall" is a hoosier native. he spent the past 12 years as an educator... and administrator in tucson, arizona. now... he's looking forward to leading staff and students at eastern greene. "i'm happy to be here. i'm really excited for this school year. meeting the freshman this year...actually today...has really encouraged me. i think we're going to do fantastic things this year." kirkendall isn't the only new principal in greene county. the "bloomfield school district" recently named "mike riggleman"
