Clear

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 12:28 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 12:29 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sunny nice sunshine nice sunshine and mid 80s for the afternoon. for tonight, another cool night, under a clear sky and a low at 63. then, sunny and a little warmer tomorrow with a high at 85. clear and cool again tomorrow night - perfect friday night bonfire weather - a low at 64. sunny mid 80s for the weekend.
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Pleasant Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Global Big Latch On Courthouse Lawn Sullivan Indiana

How heavy is too heavy? Understanding the long lasting effects of an overweight backpack

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 84°

Local law enforcement will use extra man-power during federal executions

TH REX

Goodwill returns almost $5,000 after employee finds money in donated suitcase

Local elementary school to begin offering free breakfast and lunch to all students

Overnight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 59°

Hey Kevin July 31st

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois