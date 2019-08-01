Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sunny nice sunshine nice sunshine and mid 80s for the afternoon. for tonight, another cool night, under a clear sky and a low at 63. then, sunny and a little warmer tomorrow with a high at 85. clear and cool again tomorrow night - perfect friday night bonfire weather - a low at 64. sunny mid 80s for the weekend.