Global Big Latch On Courthouse Lawn Sullivan Indiana

Volunteers from the community hosting a "Global Big Latch On" event. Its happening tomorrow from 10am-noon at the courthouse lawn in Sullivan.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 9:51 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Global Big Latch On Courthouse Lawn Sullivan Indiana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brooke wilkinson about the "global big latch on". global big latch on events take place at registered locations around the world, where people gather together to breastfeed and offer peer support to each other. their friends, family and community join this celebration to promote and support breastfeeding. volunteers from within the community host each location, hosting a global big latch on event creates a lasting support network for the community. it's happening tomorrow from 10 a.m. until noon at 100 courthouse lawn in sullivan. (812) 268-6439 www.wicaa.org. another deadly day on interstate 70. the crash that shut down the road for hours... and what caused it.
