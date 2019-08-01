Speech to Text for Global Big Latch On Courthouse Lawn Sullivan Indiana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brooke wilkinson about the "global big latch on". global big latch on events take place at registered locations around the world, where people gather together to breastfeed and offer peer support to each other. their friends, family and community join this celebration to promote and support breastfeeding. volunteers from within the community host each location, hosting a global big latch on event creates a lasting support network for the community. it's happening tomorrow from 10 a.m. until noon at 100 courthouse lawn in sullivan. (812) 268-6439 www.wicaa.org.