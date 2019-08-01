Speech to Text for How heavy is too heavy? Understanding the long lasting effects of an overweight backpack

of education. school will be here in no time.. as you shop for the kids to head back to school.. there's one thing that's constantly overlooked... how heavy is your child's backpack. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning. she has more on the dangers of overcarrying. with an increase in workload..comes an increase in materials. backpacks are overfilled and overweight. it's something that people don't consider when getting ready for the school year. laptops...binders..and books..they're all what contributes to a heavy backpack. wearing it can cause excessive strain on one's excessive strain on one's neck, back and shoulders. it may even lead to bad posture. studies show that children are carrying backpacks heavier than 10-percent of their body weight.. on a regular basis. i spoke with ashim bakshi". he's the director of the hand & orthopedic rehab in terre haute. he says it's often that he sees a child wearing a backpack that is simply too heavy. "if the student or the kid weights about 100 pounds the bag with everything in it should weight about 10 to 12 pounds. // so 10 to 12 pounds. // so those very small but viable issues can help make the school bag something that's not of a burden for the student." so before so before you buy a backpack this year.. consider what fits your child best.. so you can help their body in the long run. reporting live jk,