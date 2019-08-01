Clear

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 84°

High pressure over the Great Lakes will stay in place and so will our pleasant weather.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 6:36 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 6:42 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 84°

Thursday night: Clear with a light NNE breeze. Low: 61°

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 86°

Detailed Forecast:

High pressure over the Great Lakes will stay in place and so will our pleasant weather. Daytime highs will continue to be below the average high of 88°. The average overnight lows are in the mid 60s, and that's about what we'll be seeing. Humidity levels will remain comfortable. At this time, there is no great chance of rain anytime soon.

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 84°

Local law enforcement will use extra man-power during federal executions

TH REX

Goodwill returns almost $5,000 after employee finds money in donated suitcase

Local elementary school to begin offering free breakfast and lunch to all students

Overnight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 59°

Hey Kevin July 31st

Make a Difference: Manna from Seven

Blood drive set for Terre Haute during time of low supplies nationwide

Telehealth offered at Vigo Elementary in Vincennes

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois