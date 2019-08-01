Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 84°

Thursday night: Clear with a light NNE breeze. Low: 61°

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 86°

Detailed Forecast:

High pressure over the Great Lakes will stay in place and so will our pleasant weather. Daytime highs will continue to be below the average high of 88°. The average overnight lows are in the mid 60s, and that's about what we'll be seeing. Humidity levels will remain comfortable. At this time, there is no great chance of rain anytime soon.