Speech to Text for Local law enforcement will use extra man-power during federal executions

after nearly two decades -- the federal death penalty will start again. good evening and thank you for joining us. it's a story we've been following since last week. that's when the attorney general made the announcement. those executions will be happening right here in vigo county. news 10's sarah lehman spoke with vigo county's sheriff today on how this will effect his officers. she joins us now live in front of the vigo county jail with more. rondrell... it's less than four months until the first execution in two decades will take place in vigo county. and sheriff john plasse says he and his officers have already been called on to help with extra patrols when the time comes. plasse says the county and city departments have already met to go over game plans for those days. he says they have no say what the government does in the federal prison. but they do want to make sure their citizens and visitors are kept safe. he says they've already had a run through of what the countys duties are when its time for the executions. their biggest job when the prison is executing an inmate is to make sure any protestors or counter protesters are safe and peaceful. "we encourage peaceful protesting that's what i think this nation was founded on your first amendment right to say what you want to voice your opinon and we respect that it's just when those people become violent and put other people at risk is when we have to step in and stop that.kind of behavior" plasse says he doesn't think the government will give the county additional money for the extra man power being used. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10.