TH REX

Rex beat West Virginia

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 10:55 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

back... with seven games left on their schedule the terre hatue rex sit three and a half back of playoff spot... the rex need wins, they hosted west virginia tonight... austin why-ler gets a chopper through up the middle....he drives in the first of his 4 rbi in the game.... former terre haute south star justin jenkins had a pair of hits....his rbi single to left draws the rex to within one at three-two.... jeremy houston has been a great late season addition to the rex lineup....the indiana hoosier leaves the yard with a solo shot.... the terre haute rex do what they need to, they get the win 11-4 over west
TH REX

