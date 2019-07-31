Speech to Text for TH REX

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... with seven games left on their schedule the terre hatue rex sit three and a half back of playoff spot... the rex need wins, they hosted west virginia tonight... austin why-ler gets a chopper through up the middle....he drives in the first of his 4 rbi in the game.... former terre haute south star justin jenkins had a pair of hits....his rbi single to left draws the rex to within one at three-two.... jeremy houston has been a great late season addition to the rex lineup....the indiana hoosier leaves the yard with a solo shot.... the terre haute rex do what they need to, they get the win 11-4 over west