Speech to Text for Goodwill returns almost $5,000 after employee finds money in donated suitcase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at "clay city high school". a man is thrilled after being re-united with money he accidently left in an item he gave to goodwill! a terre haute store employee found almost "5"-thousand dollars in a suitcase. he turned it into the store office. from there, goodwill was able to find the donor! the president and c-e-o of wabash valley goodwill says employees are trained on what to do in these situations. "we handle over 5-million pounds of items every year. we get things from illegal drugs left in purses and pockets, to firearms.. money and all kinds of different stuff ." tennis says he is proud his workers did the honest thing. the donor even gave the store a reward. it will be used for an agency-wide pizza party.