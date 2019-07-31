Speech to Text for Local elementary school to begin offering free breakfast and lunch to all students

about them not going to breakfast because they don't have any lunch money." good news for families in parke county. students at a local elementary school are now able to receive free meals during the day. good afternoon. i'm sarah lehman. in for susan lehman. in for susan dinkel. it's wednesday, july 31st. it's all thanks to a nationally funded program from the u-s-d-a called the "community eligibility provision". the non-pricing meal service is offered to schools and school districts in low-income areas. news 10's jada huddlestun paid a visit to the southwest community school corporation today. new for you now at five.. she joins us to break down the details of the program.. and how it's helping families in the community. montezuma elementary school has been enrolled in the c-e-p for "3"-years. now.. rosedale elementary school will also be trying the program out starting next week. today.. i spoke with a mother who also happens to be the assistant principal at riverton parke high school. she says not only is this program beneficial for parents.. but the school corporation as a whole. abby cleghorn's son attends rosedale elementary school. she says knowing he can eat free at school if he chooses to.. is a burden lifted off of her shoulders. "knowing that my kiddo can eat breakfast and lunch everyday, even though he's not normally a kiddo that participates in that, that's still something that if he thinks it sounds good if he thinks it something that still that, that's participates in kiddo that not normally a though he's everyday, even though he's not normally a kiddo that participates in that, that's still something that if he thinks it sounds good that day he can try it it out and see. then i'm not having to front that money so it's kind of nice." the program allows all students enrolled at rosedale elementary school to receive free breakfast and lunch. parents are not required to apply for the free meals. jonella mcclintock is the food service director for the school corporation. she says it was crucial to apply for the program.. in order to help families in need. "over the years, the need is becoming more and more. being a small rural community, i thought that the community eligibility program would work really well in our little rural county." not only can the program ensure kids aren't going hungry.. it's a way to help keep them focused in the classroom. "alot of our kids rely on those morning and noon meals to you know fill their bellies, and be successful during the day, so to be able to offer that free of charge is huge." right now.. all students at montezuma and rosedale elementary schools will receive the free meals. the next step.. riverton parke high school. "we're hoping that enough people particpate, so it can sustain itself in the following years. our hopes is that next year we will be able to add the high school to the program." the c-e-p is a "4"-year program. after those "4"-years.. each school is then re-assessed and must re-apply if needed. coming up at the top of the hour.. you'll hear how you can get involved in the program and why it's crucial.. families take advantage of the free service. back