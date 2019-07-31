Speech to Text for Hey Kevin July 31st

If you’d like to make a donation, please make your check payable to Manna from Seven and mail to the group’s treasurer, Mike Cahill. Mike Cahill 9730 Conner Ct. Terre Haute, IN 47802 If you’d like to volunteer with Manna from Seven, please call or text Susan Seitz at 812-243-4241 We can be found every Friday at the Terre Haute city bus station at 8th and Cherry Streets. We serve from 12:15-1:15. All are welcome. If you would like to sponsor a food drive…here is a list of suggested items to donate. Hearty soups Boxed potatoes Canned chicken or tuna Canned vegetables Spaghetti sauce Pasta Peanut butter Rice and noodle sides Canned pasta Boxed cereal Canned beans Cream of mushroom soup Cream of chicken soup Heavy duty shopping bags Toiletries Gently used clothing and bedding Shoes (especially men’s size 11 and up) Socks