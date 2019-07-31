Speech to Text for Blood drive set for Terre Haute during time of low supplies nationwide

tonight's health alert.... the red cross says there's an urgent need for blood donations. the orgainzation says hospitals nationwide have about a "3" day supply of blood. you can help by donating at an upcoming blood drive in terre haute. one donation has the possibility of saving three lives. the group wants to remind you that at some point... you might be in need of blood yourself. only about 10 percent of the population supplies blood to the entire country. we do our best to make sure there's donation areas for people at all times. the american red cross will have its blood mo-beel in terre haute on friday. it'll be at the meadows parking lot from 10 in the morning.. until 3 in