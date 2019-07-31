Speech to Text for Telehealth offered at Vigo Elementary in Vincennes

a wabash a wabash valley school has a new tool to keep your kids healthy. it's all without taking them out of school. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us about vincennes' new telehealth system. pk} "work wrapped up here on vigo elementary less than a month ago. however a new building and new facilities wont be the only thing students and parents have to look forward to this school year." sara schutz has been a nurse with the vincennes community school corporation for twelve years. she says working with kids daily is a privilege. "i love it. it's great. it's so fulfulling. the kids it's always an adventure and no day is the same. it's lots of love that's for sure." that adventure is about to continue thanks to a new telehealth program. it connects shutz and her students with a good samaritan pediatrition or nurse practitioner. "the student can sit in the comfort of my office and we can have a little doctor's visit." that visit uses technology to transfer the nurse's reading to the good samaritan physician. they can then use that information to get the student the help they need. "we can do a visit and do a diagnosis with a child without the parent ever having to leave work. without the child having to leave school. so it just makes a lot of sense from a variety of ways." insurance is charged for the in school visit just like a normal doctor's visit. those without insurance will have a sliding scale to pay for the services if needed. using teleheatlh at vigo elementary is not mandatory for all students. however student's who want to use the service must be registered with the school corporation. "you know we're not going to force your child to be seen by a doctor. we're not going to force you to fill out the paper work." "if telehealth is successful here at vigo elementary the school systems hopes to expand into another school by next year. in vincennes, gary brian news 10."