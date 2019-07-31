Speech to Text for Look Back at July

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the month the month of july has come to an end. the weather this month has been interesting. for a look back, we turn to storm team 10's chris piper. he's live to tell us how things have gone. kevin, this july has been a month of surprises. the temperatures, and also the rainfall have followed some unusual patterns. first, we'll start with temperatures. this month, we only had 8 days that were above average. as far as below average days go, we had 10 of those days. today is looking like it will stay below average, so that could mean 11 days overall. we had 12 days this month that were about average. on top of that, the coolest day of the month was july 22nd. that day, we were 10 degrees below average at 78. now rainfall. in july, we average 4.66 inches of rainfall. this month, we only picked up 2.87 inches overall. that's a difference of 1.79 inches below average. now stay tuned, because in tuned, now stay tuned, because in the next few days, i'm going to look ahead to the month of august. we'll see what some long term forecasting is saying the month could look like. in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10.