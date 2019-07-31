Speech to Text for Grant allows VCSC to focus on mental health

back to you. educators in one district hope to emphasize a special skillset for your children. it's called social emotional learning. basically... it's a focus on the "soft skills" of learnin in addition to the academic. they include things like communication, teamwork, and problem solving. vigo county schools recently received a 2.8 million dollar grant. that grant enables them to train teachers to focus on mental health for the students. leaders say "social emotional learning" falls right into that category. "we have a lot of research that shows that employers, college folks, want those soft skills as well as the academic skills when students come to them." the 2.8 million dollar grant