Clear

'All clear' given after incident at Naval Support Activity Crane

Naval Support Activity Crane has given the "all clear" after an incident caused part of the facility to take shelter Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 7:13 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 7:13 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for 'All clear' given after incident at Naval Support Activity Crane

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

factor in the crash. naval support activity at crane is back to normal.. that's after a shelter in place was ordered this afternoon. officals at the base say construction crews uncovered an "unidentified item" it was reportedly found near a pyro-technics facility. workers near the facility were told to seek shelter. members of crane's explosive ordinance disposal unit safely removed the item. crane officials say the item will
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Pleasant Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Goodwill returns almost $5,000 after employee finds money in donated suitcase

Image

Local elementary school to begin offering free breakfast and lunch to all students

Image

Overnight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 59°

Image

Hey Kevin July 31st

Image

Make a Difference: Manna from Seven

Image

Blood drive set for Terre Haute during time of low supplies nationwide

Image

Telehealth offered at Vigo Elementary in Vincennes

Image

Look Back at July

Image

Grant allows VCSC to focus on mental health

Image

'All clear' given after incident at Naval Support Activity Crane

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois