Ransomware Virus still affecting Vigo County Government Departments

The ransomware virus attack on the Vigo County Government center is still affecting the courthouse's day-to-day operations.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 6:52 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 6:52 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Ransomware Virus still affecting Vigo County Government Departments

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about 500 about 500 vigo county computers are almost back to normal tonight. that's as county leaders recover from a "ransomware" attack. good evening and welcome to news 10. news 10 has learned it could be another 5-to-10 days before things are fully back to normal. we spoke with commissioner president "brad anderson" today this all happened on tuesday of last week. while the county did not lose any money... or significant data.. anderson says it "is" causing headaches for employees. those "down computers" are putting a strain on workflow. "most of it had been able to been done by hand. we can't go back and pull some of the records and find out some of the things. so we've had a few people that have been upset they couldn't get this done... like again, it's just a slow process." most offices are back up and running tonight. but anderson says i-t- workers still have work to do in other departments. continuing our coverage tonight is news 10's "dominic miranda". he spoke with departments that still trying to get back up to speed.. rondrell. . . the vigo county prosectuor says his office here in the courthouse is working through the computer issues... but it hasn't been easy. prosecutor terry modesitt told me employees are trying to prioritize their work to get things done. he said very few computers in the office are working. so.. many employees are using phones or tablets to get work done. modesitt says this is difficult because of the limited areas in the office with good wifi connection. he says because of this. . .they are operating at about 25 percent efficiency right now. legal research by both judges and the prosecuters office has been significantly slowed down. they have had to go old school and break out the books. modesitt says this has directly slowed down day-to-day operations at his office. "i had a detective in today wanting to talk about a case." /// "i had to tell him well until i can get a computer available and pull everything up and really review the case in detail. . . you know and since this case isn't set for trial next week. . . you know you'll have to get back with me when once we get everything up and going again." i-t workers were still working at getting everything fixed when i visited earlier today. modesitt says they hope to have everything back to normal by next week. reporting live from the vigo county courthouse. . . i'm dominic miranda. . .
