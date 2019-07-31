Speech to Text for Post 346

back... no area has won more american legion baseball state championships than terre haute... wayne newton post 346 was looking for their 14th state title today... post 346 faced kokomo in the state finals today down south in rockport... kokomo puts two on in the first.... dillon kinn-it keeps kokomo off the scoreboard with a great sliding stop in the hole at second to end the first...... post 346 pitcher evan newman didn't need a lot of help today, the young man was dialed in....he's such a bulldog on the mound...he had kokomo on skates in the batters box all game... kokomo with two on in the 5th. cade moore turns in another defensive gem with the scoop at short. he turns the six-three double play to end the inning kokomo with a runner on first. not a problem for evan newman. the post 346 pitcher keeps dealing with the strikeout to end the sixth to keep this game scoreless..... top 7th. adam craig at second for post 346. ryan brown hits a grounder to short. kokomo throws the ball away at first.... craig never stops running...he hustles all the whole way from second, sliding in safely at home to score the games first run. good guys go up one-nothing.... later in the inning. post 346 loads the bases for dillon kinn-it. he sends one to left for an rbi sac fly. pierson barnes scores easily from third.... post 346 takes a two run advantage... that's how this one would finish...post 346 wins two-nothing.... how about this, the program wins back to back american legion state titles for the first time since 1969 and 1970 and they did so today thanks to the complete game shutout they got from evan newman. newman. got from evan newman.