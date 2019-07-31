Speech to Text for Hit It Off The Tee for Safety Saturday Aug. 4th Hulman Links Shotgun Start @ 1pm

links golf course 990 chamberlain street? terre haute join us in expanding access to project lifesaver, providing real time location services by emergency personnel of autistic, dementia and alzheimer's individuals in vigo county and city of brazil. your contribution will expand access of services and support of the terre haute and brazil police and fire departments and the vigo county sheriff. per person $100 per team $360 contact to register! erin withers 812-240-6899? erin@lillysfriends.org lilly's friends is a 501c3 non- profit organization offering resources to help search for and find individuals prone to wander away due to cognitive disorders. when caregivers and those they love are most vulnerable, lilly's friends provides the time and money to advocate for and secure a safe return with the help of project lifesaver and many other support tools. a terrifying search experience with our daughter who has nonverbal autism led to the creation of lilly's friends to bring peace of mind to caregivers and ensure safety and protection to individuals likely to wander. no one should face financial hardship or go it alone when someone they love and care for is lost.