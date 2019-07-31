Clear
Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 3:33 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

then, clear and cool tonight, mainly clear, a low at 61. rinse and repeat tomorrow: sunshine, a few clouds and a high at 84. low 60s tomorrow night. we head into the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s. today is national heatstroke prevention day. the group kids and cars says so far this year at least 24 children have died after being left behind in hot cars. some automakers are creating high tech options to prevent tragedy. meanwhile... one teenager has come up with a simple
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Super Summer Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
