All You Need to Know for Wednesday

an autopsy is planned for today. that's for a child who died in a crash. it happened monday in parke county. the sheriff's office says a grandmother and her 5 year old grandson were going east on mecca road. that's near u-s 41. police say for some reason the grandmother became distracted. that's when she went off the road and sideswiped a telephone pole. from there she went back on the road and landed in a ditch. the child was taken riley hospital for children in Indianapolis where he later died. the grandmother was treated and released.

a man is recovering and a teen is behind bars after a stabbing. it happened just before 5:00 last night in terre haute. police were called to the area near crawford street and gilbert avenue. the victim will be okay. police aren't releasing the suspect's name because he is a minor.

the vigo county sheriff's office is giving away gun locks. they prevent the gun from firing. the locks are available during normal business hours at the sheriff's office. law enforcement officials encourage you to keep weapons locked and put away when not in use.

a dangerous, crumbling building will soon be torn down in casey, illinois. it's near west main and northwest 1st streets. people were concerned after it started collapsing into an alley. demolition should begin soon. fences and barricades are set up. the city decided tearing down the building is the best thing to do. the mayor says the space could be used for parking.

a busy tuesday for illinois governor j.b. pritzker. he signed off on three new laws. they're all an effort protect officers, firefighters, and road workers. the first law strengthen's "scott's law" which you may know as the move over law. it enhances the penalties for violations. the second law creates the "move over task force." members will study ways to protect emergency workers. from there, they will make recommendations to lawmakers. the last law increases penalties for traffic violations in construction zones.

the way we learn is constantly changing and part of that is because of online classes. about 33% of people are taking online classes. that's according to a study by the center for online education. Now vigo county is jumping on board with the trend. we've told you before about the "virtual success academy." it's the first of its kind here in the district, and it's changing the way students learn. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from outside the vigo county school corporation. she has more on the virtual schools..and how it caters to students. for many an education is important, but it's not always convenient. with this virtual schooling students can learn the same curriculum in a less traditional setting. the "virtual success academy" starts in less than a week. last night community members were able to apply for the school. it took place at book t. washington. the program offers ap courses, career development and electives. there will also be the opportunity to chat with your teachers online.. and for those who wish to visit the school---labs will be reserved for those students. for more information on the program visit our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in vigo county, jk, news 10.

another presidential debate happens tonight for democrats in detroit. the second round got underway last night. health care, immigration, and climate change dominated much of the discussion among 10 of the candidates. coming up on cbs this morning hillary clinton's former campaign manager, robby mook, weighs in on how the candidates performed. that's at the top of the hour right here on wthi tv.