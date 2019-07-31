Clear
Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 82°

Peaceful high pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 5:23 AM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 5:25 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 82°

Wednesday night: Clear and comfortable. Low: 59°

Thursday: Mainly sunny and nice. High: 83°

Detailed Forecast:

Peaceful high pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days. Average highs this time of year are in the upper 80s, but highs this week will be in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will be low, making for very pleasant conditions. Dry weather looks to last until later on Sunday, when we could have a chance of rain.

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 82°

Many students across the Wabash Valley are on free or reduced lunch

Rockville Woman Charged With 34 Counts of Conversion

A lot of families are looking to enroll in Vigo Virtual Success Academy

Illinois Armed Robbery Suspect captured

Dallas Kelsey

ISU Football

Jonas Griffith

Image

Overnight: Clear and cooler. Low: 61°

Hey Kevin July 30th

