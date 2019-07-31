Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 82°

Wednesday night: Clear and comfortable. Low: 59°

Thursday: Mainly sunny and nice. High: 83°

Detailed Forecast:

Peaceful high pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days. Average highs this time of year are in the upper 80s, but highs this week will be in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will be low, making for very pleasant conditions. Dry weather looks to last until later on Sunday, when we could have a chance of rain.