Speech to Text for Many students across the Wabash Valley are on free or reduced lunch

out wthi tv dot com. counties across the wabash valley are concerned about making sure students eat. the indiana youth institute says vermillion, clay, parke, greene and sullivan counties have a half of their students on free or reduced lunches. "56"-percent of vigo county students received free or reduced lunches last year. the director of food services for the vigo county school corporation says the cost of providing school lunch can be challenging for large families. ///// " a lot of times you can qualify when you think you may not be able to. it's a great program for parents that may..if your child can have breakfast or lunch for free, it really makes a big difference in a monthly budget." ///// the school corporation is looking at options to make lunch free for all students. we've put information about enrolling "for free or reduced lunches" on our web site "at w-t-h-i t-v