Rockville Woman Charged With 34 Counts of Conversion

Dixon will appear in Parke County Circuit Court on August 27, 2019, for an initial court hearing.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 5:15 AM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 5:15 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

his name or any charges. a former antique store owner is facing several charges of "conversion" this morning. that's after a lengthy investigation by "indiana state police". "jill dixon" used to own "timeless and classic antique, l-l-c-"... in rockville. she's from cayuga. police say dixon did not reimburse cosigners. that's before closing the store in november. she's being charged with "34"-counts of "conversion". police say it totals roughly to "55"-thousand-dollars. a special prosecutor was brought-in to review the case. "dixon" will be in
Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 82°

Many students across the Wabash Valley are on free or reduced lunch

Rockville Woman Charged With 34 Counts of Conversion

A lot of families are looking to enroll in Vigo Virtual Success Academy

Illinois Armed Robbery Suspect captured

Dallas Kelsey

ISU Football

Jonas Griffith

Image

Overnight: Clear and cooler. Low: 61°

Hey Kevin July 30th

