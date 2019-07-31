Speech to Text for Rockville Woman Charged With 34 Counts of Conversion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

his name or any charges. a former antique store owner is facing several charges of "conversion" this morning. that's after a lengthy investigation by "indiana state police". "jill dixon" used to own "timeless and classic antique, l-l-c-"... in rockville. she's from cayuga. police say dixon did not reimburse cosigners. that's before closing the store in november. she's being charged with "34"-counts of "conversion". police say it totals roughly to "55"-thousand-dollars. a special prosecutor was brought-in to review the case. "dixon" will be in